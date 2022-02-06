Tyson Fury On Boxing Match With Francis Ngannou: ‘Whoever Lands First’ Will Get Knockout Win

Tyson Fury is giving Francis Ngannou a bigger chance than most as far as a boxing match between the pair is concerned.

Although unlikely to happen at least in the near future, a boxing match between Fury and Ngannou has been teased by both fighters in recent weeks.

There were even suggestions of having a boxing match with MMA gloves or an MMA fight with boxing gloves.

Ngannou’s UFC contract recently expired following his unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last month. However, given that he remains the champion, he is still contractually tied to the UFC.

Fury, meanwhile, is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte with the winner expected to battle the victor of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch.

Tyson Fury: Down To Whoever Lands First

Nonetheless, Fury was asked about Ngannou in a recent interview with ESPN’s Max Kellerman. And while he still believes he would easily come out on top, he believes “The Predator” has more than a puncher’s chance.

“Yeah he is definitely a machine, that’s for sure,” Fury said. “He is definitely a good puncher and all that and let’s face it, it’s not a wrestling match or no grabbing or anything. “It is just a stand-up punching battle with small gloves on. He’s got big power, so have I and whoever lands first gets [the other guy] knocked out. So I’d be interested in that. But like I say, Dillian Whyte is a much more harder challenge than Francis Ngannou at this moment for me, so I only focus on Dillian Whyte for the next fight which is to be announced very shortly.”

While Ngannou certainly hits hard, so does Deontay Wilder, and Fury was able to take his best shots with boxing gloves.

If a boxing match were to happen, Ngannou would need to rely on a lot more than just his power to best Fury, especially if four ounce gloves aren’t being used.

But for now, all we can do is imagine how the fight would go.

You can watch the full interview below: