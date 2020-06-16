Frankie Edgar has been on the journey to regain UFC gold for quite some time now. Unfortunately for Frankie, each time he has tried to cash in on the opportunity, he’s lost the fight. Now, Edgar will be making his way down in weight to the uncharted and ultra-competitive UFC bantamweight division. And while many think that the weight cut would be too severe, Edgar took to social media to let the world know that his weight cut to the 135lb division is coming along fine.

Edgar’s Tough Title Losses

Edgar has had a tough go-about lately in his career. It seems like every time he makes his way to a title fight, he suffers an unfortunate defeat. Ever since UFC 144, Frankie has been trying to re-capture gold. That night, he lost his UFC lightweight title to Benson Henderson. Next, he lost to Benson once more for the lightweight title at UFC 150.

After that, Edgar dropped down to featherweight. Upon entering the division, he was given a title shot against Jose Aldo. During the match, Edgar was defeated. Three years later, Frankie would face Aldo once more but this time for the UFC’s interim featherweight title. Once again, Edgar lost the bout. Lastly, Edgar lost a title fight to Max Holloway at UFC 240.

Frankie Speaks About His Weight Cut

Now, Edgar will try his luck at bantamweight. Frankie spoke to MMA Junkie to let everyone know that his weight cut to 135lbs is on pace.

“I’ve been dieting since I got the call for the fight. So, just eating clean and putting the right stuff in my body and being pretty precise and pretty strict in my diet. I feel great,” said Edgar. “When I was able to fight at 155 and 145, I didn’t have to eat the cleanest and kind of put whatever I want in me. Now, I’m forced to eat very clean, and I actually feel better.”

Chasing Greatness

If Edgar is able to successfully beat Pedro Munhoz UFC 251, he’ll more than likely earn a high contender ranking. And if Frankie is able to string together some wins, maybe he’ll be able to compete for the bantamweight title. Hopefully, he cashes in on his next attempt.