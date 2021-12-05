Rob Font Still Believes He Can Beat Jose Aldo Following UFC Vegas 44 Defeat

Rob Font feels he can still defeat Jose Aldo.

Font was looking to earn arguably the biggest victory of his career with a win over the MMA legend in Aldo in the UFC Vegas 44 headliner last night.

He started off strong and aggressive, but would suffer a knockdown at the end of the first round. From there, it remained competitive but with Aldo landing the bigger shots as well as having multiple knockdowns and plenty of ground control.

By the end of the five rounds, it was clear that Aldo had won at least four of the five rounds with all three judges unanimously scoring it (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) to the Brazilian.

Rob Font: It Wasn’t My Night

Although the scorecards were lopsided, it was still a deceptively competitive fight with Aldo taking a fair share of damage along the way.

However, Font never truly troubled him in the same way that Aldo did and things didn’t help the former when his eye started swelling up mid-fight either.

That said, while it wasn’t his night, he still feels he could defeat Aldo on another day.

“He caught me with some clean shots I didn’t see, and it was hard to see that extra third and fourth shot with my eye all swollen up,” Font said during his in-cage interview with Daniel Cormier after the fight. “But that guy’s a legend. He’s tough. I feel I can beat him, but it just wasn’t my night. Hat’s off to him.”

Font’s stock should not be affected by this setback either. In fact, his durability and heart should see his stock rise up in defeat as he promises he will be back.

“Hats off to Jose Aldo. I’ll be back,” Font added. “I know for a fact this will make me better, and I just went five rounds with one of the legends in this sport, and I’m going to get better off of this fight, for sure.”

You can watch his full post-fight interview below: