EXCLUSIVE: Rob Font Thinks He’ll Overwhelm Jose Aldo For Second-Round Finish

Rob Font is not expecting his fight with Jose Aldo to last long.

Font will look to earn arguably the biggest win of his career when he faces Aldo in a bantamweight headliner taking place at the UFC’s upcoming December 4 event.

The winner of the fight, especially if it’s Font, could be next in line for a title shot. That said, it won’t be easy.

Even with his mileage, Aldo has shown that he can still hang with the very elite as he rides a two-fight winning streak following wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

However, Font — who is on a four-fight winning streak coming off a win over Cody Garbrandt — believes the stylistic matchup favors him in what will likely be a striking match.

“I love his style. I grew up watching him,” Font told Middle Easy’s James Lynch. “I think I match up well with him. I think my length, accuracy, movement and feints are going to be a lot for him to deal with. “I feel I’m going to overwhelm him with just the looks I give him. And hopefully, everything goes smooth. I capitalize and get him out of there as soon as possible.”

Font Looking For Second-Round Finish Over Aldo

In order to do that, Font knows he must put a pace on Aldo and keep going forward to get the former featherweight king tired.

If he can do that, he hopes to finish things off in the second round.

“I think I’m going to get in there, try pressure him in the first round and really try and look for the finish in the second,” Font added. “I feel a guy like that, you can’t be on your backfoot, you gotta go forward, you got to push him backwards. You let a guy like that get off, he’ll be able to do that all night. “My job is to stop him, get him a little tired and try to finish him in the second round.”

You can watch the full interview below: