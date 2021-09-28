Report: Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font To Headline UFC’s Dec. 4 Event

An enticing bantamweight encounter between Jose Aldo and Rob Font is on the cards.

That’s according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani and Brazilian publication Combate who reported it is set to headline the UFC’s upcoming December 4 Fight Night event.

Nothing is official yet, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the fight. No location or venue has been announced as of yet, but it is likely to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas much like the other Fight Night events.

A win for either fighter could potentially earn them the next title shot.

Although Aldo suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Petr Yan in their vacant bantamweight title fight last year, the Brazilian legend has since bounced back with impressive unanimous decision victories over Marlon Vera and most recently, Pedro Munhoz.

A third win in a row could be enough to get him another crack at the title — especially if Yan doesn’t become champion anytime soon.

Font, meanwhile, will look to earn the biggest win of his career as well as his fifth win in a row.

The Massachusetts native is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former champion Cody Garbrandt in May. Prior to that, Font TKO’d Marlon Moraes in the first round of their December encounter last year.

An impressive win over Aldo could make Font undeniable as far as a title shot is concerned. However, it also depends on how things move in the bantamweight division given recent events.

With this latest news, here is how the December 4 event currently looks:

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Claudio Puelles vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Montserrat Conejo vs. Mallory Martin

Brendan Allen vs. Brad Tavares