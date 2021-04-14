Tony Ferguson Still Gunning For Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight: ‘Quit Being A B*tch’

Tony Ferguson is still looking to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The pair were previously scheduled to fight each other five times only for it to somehow be canceled all five times.

The most recent booking was at UFC 249 last year where they were set to collide for the lightweight title only for Nurmagomedov to end up stuck in Russia due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ferguson, of course, would go on to face Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title and see his 12-fight winning streak snapped. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, would return and defeat Gaethje to retain his title before announcing his retirement.

Ferguson: I’m Getting Closer To Khabib

“El Cucuy” has since dropped another fight after getting outpointed by Charles Oliveira in December. He will be looking to return to the win column when he faces Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 on May 15.

While he is focused on Dariush, the unfinished business and rivalry with Nurmagomedov still remains as Ferguson is still looking to fight “The Eagle” despite the latter now being retired.

“I’m getting closer to Khabib and that’s the only fight that his pops wanted for him and that’s the only fight that they agreed to still,” Ferguson told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “… But he’s gonna watch, man. They’re gonna try to get as much film on me as they possibly can… “Quit being a b*tch, quit running, f*cking sign on the dotted line, Khabib. It’s the same sh*t. They keep giving me all these guys from Dominance MMA to kind of like toy with me.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight will happen any longer, and even if it did, it’s not as intriguing as it was a couple of years ago.

Then again, if Ferguson can go on another winning streak, who knows?