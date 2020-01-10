(Video) Tony Ferguson Displays Ground And Pound In Training Footage

Ferguson Coming After Nurmagomedov

The highly-anticipated lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 is just 100 days away.

The duo will hope that the fifth time is a charm as they look to finally collide on April 18 in what is a dream fight for many in the combat sports world.

Of course, Nurmagomedov has mauled virtually every opponent he has faced by getting them on the ground. The intrigue in this fight is that Ferguson will welcome the takedown as he is a jiu-jitsu black belt with an active guard and dangerous elbows from the bottom.

However, Ferguson is not just preparing for being put on his back — he seems to be prepared for landing ground and pound from the top as well as he shared his usual unorthodox training footage in a recent Instagram video.

“It Was All Fun & Games When They Laughed,… Now,.. They Get To Be Stuck In A Cage W/ Me. This Tyme Moar Than 3 … Champ Shit Only™️ # MeasureTwiceCutOnce #Precision #AndStill Darce Knight Rises 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Snap Down City 🌃 # comingafterkhabib”

Ferguson is one of the most unorthodox and unpredictable fighters to ever step foot in the Octagon. It wouldn’t even be a surprise if he attempted a takedown on Nurmagomedov instead of it being the other way around.

If that is the case, “El Cucuy” is certainly ready to land big shots.