Tony Ferguson Targeting Michael Chandler Fight: ‘I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid’

Tony Ferguson has his sights set on his next opponent.

Ferguson is currently on a three-fight losing skid following defeats to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. With the loss to Dariush coming back in May, “El Cucuy” is yet to compete since.

However, he’s looking to change that in the next few months as he called out Michael Chandler on Saturday.

Chandler was responding to a fan about how a fight with Conor McGregor would go only for Ferguson to chime in and call him out soon after.

“There’s My B*tch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ”

Of course, Ferguson and Chandler looked like they would fight in late 2020 only for it not to come to fruition. Ferguson would later claim Chandler ducked him and that seems to remain the case going by today’s tweet.

Tony Ferguson Called Out By Rafael Dos Anjos

Whether Chandler accepts remains to be seen as he seems hellbent on fighting McGregor next or Dustin Poirier at the very least.

However, Ferguson has one ranked lightweight ready to fight him and that’s former champion Rafael dos Anjos.

“@TonyFergusonXT do you have plans for February 19? I gave @ufc green light on my end.”

The pair notably fought back in November 2016 in a UFC Mexico City headliner with Ferguson outpointing Dos Anjos over five rounds. A rematch certainly makes sense for both fighters at this point in their careers.