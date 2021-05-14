Tony Ferguson Steals Show At UFC 262 Presser, Fires Shot At Michael Chandler

It was the Tony Ferguson show during the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference.

UFC 262 takes place Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main event will crown a new lightweight champion as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for the vacant title.

The co-main event, meanwhile, sees Ferguson take on Beneil Dariush in what very well might be the people’s main event.

“El Cucuy” was certainly the people’s champion during the pre-fight press conference that took place today as he stole the show entirely.

With the fans in attendance chanting his name throughout, Ferguson began things by interrupting a question about Khabib Nurmagomedov from a reporter.

“He’s a f*cking b*tch, he’s a f*cking p*ssy,” Ferguson said. “Sorry to interrupt you. I’m going to dedicate this f*cking song called ‘Mask Off’ – chase a check, never chase a b*tch. That’s Khabib.”

Ferguson also went at it with Dariush as he took issue with the latter helping train Justin Gaethje for their UFC 249 matchup last year.

Ferguson: Chandler Has ‘Dana White Privilege’

The most iconic line of the conference, however, was when Ferguson interrupted Chandler.

“You f*cking dodged me too, Chandler,” Ferguson said. “You’re a b*tch. … You f*cking said no, man. You got this sh*t handed to you. You got Dana White privilege.”

That led to huge laughter from White and just about everyone else.

"You got this s— handed to you. You got Dana White privilege."@TonyFergusonXT doesn't think Michael Chandler earned his title shot 🏆 #UFC262

You can watch the full pre-fight press conference below: