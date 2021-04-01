UFC 262 Fight Card Finalized And It’s Fully Stacked

UFC 262 pay-per-view MMA event is set to take place at Toyota Center in Houston on May 15. The lineup currently has 15 bouts.

This fight card is the promotion’s second event, to go down with a full capacity crowd after UFC 261 is hosted with 15,000 fans on April 24 in Florida.

In the main headliner, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler to take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. Meanwhile, in the co-headling act, top contender Nate Diaz to meet Leon Edwards in a first non-title co-main event contested for five rounds.

Additionally, in the main card, we see the return of former interim lightweight Tony Ferguson against Beneil Dariush.

UFC 262 lineup is as below:

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for vacant 155-pound title

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov

Andre Muniz vs. Ronaldo Souza

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Joel Alvarez vs. Christos Giagos

Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany