UFC 262 Fight Card Finalized And It’s Fully Stacked

UFC 262 pay-per-view MMA event is set to take place at Toyota Center in Houston on May 15. The lineup currently has 15 bouts.
This fight card is the promotion’s second event, to go down with a full capacity crowd after UFC 261 is hosted with 15,000 fans on April 24 in Florida.
In the main headliner, former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler to take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. Meanwhile, in the co-headling act, top contender Nate Diaz to meet Leon Edwards in a first non-title co-main event contested for five rounds.
Additionally, in the main card, we see the return of former interim lightweight Tony Ferguson against Beneil Dariush.
UFC 262 lineup is as below:
- Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for vacant 155-pound title
- Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards
- Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson
- Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos
- Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata
- Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov
- Andre Muniz vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
- Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko
- Joel Alvarez vs. Christos Giagos
- Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright
- Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz
- Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany