Paul Felder “Would Love” to Fight Nate Diaz Upon His UFC Return

Earlier last year, UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder was close to retiring from the sport. However, after finding his love for combat once more, he decided to continue fighting. Recently, Felder was asked about the rumors of possibly fighting Nate Diaz. Channeling his “Irish Dragon” spirit, Felder gave notice to the world that he would certainly take the fantasy matchup.

Felder stepped in on five days’ notice to take on Rafael dos Anjos in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 14. He only made the weight, but also pushed RDA for a full five rounds. Ultimately, he lost in a split-decision. But, he found his desire to fight again.

Felder on Nate Diaz Fight

Speaking with MMA Fighting, Felder fielded questions about upcoming UFC events on Fight Island. He was also asked if he was in consideration for being the opponent of Nate Diaz pending his alleged return on the sport in 2021.

“No, my God, I’ve had so many people tag me and say, ‘UFC in the works, Paul Felder vs. Nate Diaz in the works,’” Felder said. “When are they gonna call me and tell me about that that because you want to talk about getting motivated and excited, I would absolutely love that fight. Like (Dan) Hooker even said about it, I’ll fight him ‘85, 205, it doesn’t matter, that’s a fight you take. “Nate’s a legend at this point. I would love that fight, but no, it’s not me. I wish it was me.”

Finding an Opponent

If Felder isn’t the man for the job, then who could it be? More than likely, Diaz would look for the biggest name that could make him the largest amount of money. Considering those factors, names like Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal would all be possibilities.

Regardless, it’s nice to see Felder find the desire inside to keep on fighting.