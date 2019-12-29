Bellator 237 Results: Fedor Emelianenko Batters Rampage Jackson, Announces Retirement (Highlights)

Fedor Emelianenko Stops Rampage Jackson In The First Round

Bellator 237 is going down live now (Sunday, December 29, 2019) from Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan. The former PRIDE FC and WAMMA heavyweight champion and one of the all-time greatest Sambo fighters, Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko, meets the former UFC 205-pound champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in a 265-pound bout.

Jackson sports blue gloves and black trunks. Fedor wears red gloves and black trunks. The referee in charge of this contest is Kevin MacDonald. The main event of the evening kicks off!

Round 1

Glove touch. Jackson covers up, Fedor attacks with a flurry of punches. Overhand right Jackson, but he misses wide. Emelianenko finishes a combo with a body kick.

Jackson circles and eats a big right hand. Leg kick Emelianenko, body shot Jackson, another leg kick lands for the Russian legend. Clean right for Jackson but Fedor counters. Fedor lands a big right and wins the bout! Jackson briefly protested but the ref waved off the contest.

Final Result: Fedor Emelianenko defeats Rampage Jackson (2:44, round 1 KO)

Here are the highlights:

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1211159972358295552?s=20

PRIDE's stolid sovereign of HW yore may just retire on top! Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) faceplants Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in their old backyard, scoring his 30th finish (27th in round one). It's Jackson's first KO loss since "Shogun" in 2005. #Bellator237 #BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/4WT2y4VXU7 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 29, 2019

🇷🇺 @FedorOskol hangs up the 🥊s tonight in an iconic arena and on a memorable note.#BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/lk1HcinPvh — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 29, 2019

Fedor Emelianenko improves the result to 39-6, 1 NC MMA, 3-2 BMMA, Quinton Jackson drops to 38-14 MMA, 5-3 BMMA.