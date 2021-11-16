Endeavor Touts Success In 2021, Cris Cyborg Promptly Roasts UFC

Endeavor has boasted about its successful third quarter and Cris Cyborg took this as an opportunity to blast the UFC.

Endeavor is the owner of the UFC. The world leader in mixed martial arts has been credited for a large chunk of Endeavor’s success. That notion is perhaps more evident now than ever before.

Endeavor Touts, Cris Cyborg Rips UFC

Endeavor has announced a successful Q3 with $1.4 billion in revenue. The net income comes out to $63.6 million. It’s a big turnaround for the company, which saw $21.8 million in losses this time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ari Emanuel, Endeavor CEO, had the following to say in a statement (via MMAFighting.com).

“We continue to capitalize on the elevated demand for premium content and live events coming out of the pandemic. Given our unique positioning within the sports and entertainment industry and our ability to leverage powerful secular content trends, we see no signs of this momentum waning through the end of the year.”

Current Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion and former UFC titleholder, Cris Cyborg, went off on the promotion she once called home for not paying fighters enough.

“U Fight Cheap. More and more big names going to leave and be replaced with contender series contracts.”

Cyborg didn’t have a chummy exit from the UFC. UFC President Dana White insisted that Cyborg didn’t want a rematch with Amanda Nunes. This was despite Cyborg’s constant calls for a second outing with “The Lioness.” Cyborg’s contract with the UFC eventually expired and she made the move to Bellator.