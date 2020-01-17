Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards Set To Headline UFC London

OFFICIAL: Tyron Woodley will face Leon Edwards at UFC London

UFC London finally has it’s main event. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will travel to face Leon “Rocky” Edwards in his home country. The fight will top the UFC on ESPN+ 29 card, set to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on March 21.

The fight has been in the works for quite some time but UFC officials have been struggling to get this one over the line. Dana White confirmed the fight was in play last month. Since then Woodley has appeared reluctant to travel to England, although he later said he’d agreed to make the trip. The UFC President has now confirmed it is official per Brett Okamoto. The former 170lb king Woodley hasn’t fought since losing his belt in a lopsided decision loss to Kamaru Usamn at UFC 235 in March 2019. “The Chosen One” has been holding out for the right fight ever since and it appears he’s finally got one in top contender Edwards.

BREAKING: Leon Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) vs Tyron Woodley (@TWooodley) is on as the headliner of UFC London, per Dana White. ELITE 170-pound matchup. pic.twitter.com/KrSvPfWZ1s — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 17, 2020

The Birmingham, England native has been on the cusp of big things for a while now. “Rocky” is currently riding a eight-fight win streak in the UFC and holds wins over the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson and Rafael Dos Anjos. By beating an ex-champ in his next fight Edwards will likely earn a shot at the 170lb belt.