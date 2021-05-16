Edson Barboza Documents Thoughts on Delayed KO of Shane Burgos

Last night during UFC 262, Edson Barboza scored one of the weirdest knockouts of his life. The delayed KO of Shane Burgos confused Edson and the fans who were watching around the world.

Barboza vs. Burgos

Burgos and Barboza fought in a highly entertaining bout. Both strikers utilized their favorite tools throughout the fight and found success early. For Burgos, his crisp boxing combinations were landing and keeping him competitive in the matchup. However, the kicking game of Barboza caused problems for Shane, as his lead leg was getting cracked due to its vulnerability.

The fight made it to all three rounds, and each round was filled with action. However, the roles of each competitor quickly changed. Burgos began to land some leg kicks of his own. But as he did, Barboza was able to strike Burgos with a right hand. In a nearly 6 second delayed reaction, Shane’s body completely shut down as he stumbled backward and fell to the canvas, ending the fight.

WOW BARBOZA FREEZES Shane Burgos mortal Kombat style 😳#UFC262 pic.twitter.com/JdbQEWhpkm — RAW MMA NEWS (@rawmmanews) May 16, 2021

Edson Speaks on Weird Burgos KO

After the fight, Barboza was asked about the bizarre finish. Admittingly so, he still doesn’t quite precisely understand the nature of the knockout.

“I really don’t understand,” Barboza described to the media at the UFC 262 post-fight news conference. “I know I connected a good one because I felt it – but I felt like he shook a little bit and something happened and he went again and then went down. So I was like, ‘OK, let’s go finish him.’ I need to watch it because I really don’t know what happened. I connected with the right overhand, but I don’t remember.”

Luckily for Barboza, the finish scored him an extra $75,000, taking home Fight of the Night honors. After securing the victory, Barboza can now focus on his ultimate goal, which is securing a title shot in the featherweight division.