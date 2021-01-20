(Video) Dustin Poirier Explains Feeling No Extra Stress for Conor McGregor Rematch

Dustin Poirier isn’t feeling the stress that many fans would assume, leading up to his rematch against Conor McGregor. The aura of McGregor could cause an opponent to fold under the pressure of the big lights. And although pressure makes diamonds, Dustin isn’t feeling it at all this time around as a young veteran in the game.

Poirier on Not Feeling Stress

Poirier spoke with ESPN MMA ahead of his monumental fight against McGregor at UFC 257. During the conversation, Dustin spoke about his approach to training, his past fight in Abu Dhabi, and his preparation leading up to the rematch. When asked if he felt the pressure of the bout, Poirier made it clear that his mind is free of worry.

“Nah, this is business, man,” said Poirier in relation to old “bad blood” with Conor. ” I know what I’m fighting for and I don’t put a whole lot of concentration into that. It’s just noise. I know he’s here to fight. I’m here to fight. We’re both going to make weight. We’re both going to show up Sunday morning and give everything we have. All that other stuff doesn’t really matter.”

Calm vs Confident

Both competitors seem extremely focused surrounding the matchup. While Poirier isn’t feeling the stresses of fight week, McGregor isn’t worried about Dustin’s skillet. In fact, Conor believes that his rematch against Dustin Poirier should be an easy victory for him. However, he believes the easiest rematch in his career is if he is able to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for a second time. In a recent interview, McGregor explained how his skillset is lightyears ahead of everyone else in the lightweight division.

If Conor is able to convincingly demolish Dustin Poirier in the way he says, there’s a chance that he will get the rematch against Khabib that he desires. Only then, will he be able to prove his theory of the easiest rematch in his career. For now, fans will wait patiently wait until next Saturday to find out.