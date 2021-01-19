Conor McGregor Believes Dustin Poirier Rematch Will be “Easy” Victory, Thinks Khabib Will be Even Easier

Conor McGregor believes that his rematch against Dustin Poirier should be an easy victory for him. However, he believes the easiest rematch in his career is if he is able to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for a second time. In a recent interview, McGregor explained how his skillset is lightyears ahead of everyone else in the lightweight division.

McGregor on List of Easy Rematches including Poirier, Khabib

McGregor spoke to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports ahead of his rematch against Poirier this upcoming weekend. During the conversation, Conor made it clear that he believes his fight against Poirier should be relatively easy. With no disrespect to Dustin, McGregor simply believes that his skill set is out of this world. While the rest of the division is a notch below him when it comes to skill.

"This is going to be an easy rematch for me this Sunday, but it won't be the easiest rematch. When I get that rematch with Khabib, it will be an easy rematch" My full interview with @TheNotoriousMMA: https://t.co/o6aEtQVNQJ pic.twitter.com/aZamRDc8uf — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 18, 2021

“I’ll tell you what, this is going to be an easy rematch for me on Sunday,” said Conor. ” But it won’t be my easiest rematch. When I get that rematch against Khabib, it will be an easy rematch. I guarantee this,” assured McGregor. ” If he wants to continue running, that’s no problem. I’ll eliminate the rest of them. Besides him who ran, it is Dustin.”

Skillset Showcase

McGregor then ran through some of the biggest names in the division. He listed Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler as the top dogs at lightweight. However, Conor admitted that he was skeptical of Chandler, saying how he is coming to the UFC from a lower league.

“Dustin is right up here. I’m excited about it (the matchup.) That’s where you’re going to see the levels. The levels between myself and the top of the division. I am just in space. I am not from here. I am from a different planet with my skillset and I look forward to showcasing it this Sunday morning, in Abu Dhabi.”

If Conor is able to convincingly demolish Dustin Poirier, there’s a chance that he will get the rematch against Khabib that he desires. Only then, will he be able to prove his theory of the easiest rematch in his career.