A lot has been made about how great Conor McGregor looks as he prepares to return to action against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. However the Diamond wants to make sure it is clear that he will be bringing his a-game to the fight as well.

The air is different as Poirier and McGregor prepare to meet again. Their first fight saw Conor get the better of the mental warfare, essentially negating Dustin’s game plan and putting him out of his element. However this time around, the two have not really talked trash about each other. UFC 257 is a little more than a month away, but given the state of things in the world they have yet to do any media together, and have both been amicable towards each other. So for the fans who want to figure out who will win, they are left to look at the condition of both men heading into the contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Dustin Poirier Looks Shredded

As much attention as been put into the fact that Conor McGregor looks to be in tremendous shape before this fight, he is not the only one. Dustin Poirier has been looking in tip top condition as he prepares for his chance at redemption. His Instagram is filled with photos that show off his insanely jacked physique with about six weeks away from the fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Poirier (@dustinpoirier)

Poirier has talked about the differences between this fight, and his first meeting with McGregor. Not only has he matured as a fighter, but he has grown as a person too. So he is making sure to leave no stone unturned while training for this fight, ensuring there is no room for mistakes and excuses this time around. This has led to him being shredded during this intense fight camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Poirier (@dustinpoirier)

This rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is already one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2021, and it is the first PPV of the year. Fans are excited to see both men throw down again, and it will be interesting to see how this bout goes down.