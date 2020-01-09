Donald Cerrone Gives Conor McGregor Intense Warning To Watch His Mouth

Donald Cerrone Warns Conor McGregor About His Trash Talk

Donald Cerrone is generally a pretty laid back guy. However, he warns Conor McGregor not to cross the line with some of the things he says.

Cerrone has seen it all when it comes to fighting. He has competed in 50 pro MMA fights over the years, which has led him to some serious records. He holds the most wins, and finishes in UFC history. As a result, he has found himself standing across from every type of opponent, from the polite and friendly, to the aggressive trash talkers.

However, just because Cerrone has seen it all, does not mean he likes it all. He has expressed how certain trash talkers have messed with his head a bit. Moreover, his next opponent is the king of trash talk, Conor McGregor. Subsequently, fans have wondered how this might effect “Cowboy.”

Nevertheless, so far the build up to the fight has been rather civil. Despite that, he felt the need to give a warning to the Irishman about what not to talk about. Speaking with MMAFighting, he explained what it would take for McGregor to cross the line.

“The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level,” Cerrone said. “You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come f–k you up in the lobby type s–t.” “I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way,” Cerrone continued. “He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

Although Conor McGregor has been known to cross the line with his trash talk, he seems to be taking a different approach with Donald Cerrone. Nevertheless, there is still excitement for UFC 246, on January 18th.