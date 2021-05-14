(Video) Nick Diaz Trains With Tyson Fury Ahead Of Potential Return To UFC

Nick Diaz stepped up his comeback preparation…by training with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

UFC president Dana White revealed last month that Diaz — who was in attendance at UFC 261 — was looking to return to action.

That followed comments from Diaz’s manager late last year that the former welterweight title challenger was all but 100% sure to compete in 2021.

Diaz is certainly training to compete as he crossed paths with Fury at the Warriors Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Florida. The pair notably did some clinch work, striking sequences and Diaz even took Fury down.

Fury would then send a message to UFC president Dana White.

“He’s in tremendous shape,” Fury said of Diaz on his Instagram story. “He’s ready. Make the fight, Dana. Make the fight.”

White Not Sure Diaz Wants To Compete Still

Following UFC 261, White revealed he was going to have a discussion with Diaz over his comeback.

However, while it went well, the UFC head honcho still remains unconvinced the Stockton native has the fire to compete inside the Octagon.

“Yeah, it went good,” White said recently. “My whole thing with Nick Diaz is I just question how bad he really wants to fight. We got together, we had a great conversation, talked about a possible comeback for him. I just don’t know, we’ll see how it plays out this summer and the rest of the year. “… Just the amount of time that he’s taken off already, when you hear him talk about fighting, the sport. … Nick Diaz has done it all, seen it all, he’s been in big fights. I just don’t see that [fire] in him when I talk to him.”

Diaz last competed in January 2015 when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Anderson Silva before it was later overturned to a no contest.