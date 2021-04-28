Derrick Lewis Predicts To KO Francis Ngannou In ‘First Exchange’

‘Swang and Bang’. This is the gameplan for the UFC’s leader in knockouts, Derrick Lewis ahead of his targeted rematch against Francis Ngannou later this year.

Lewis looks to not only go 2-o against Ngannou, but to also take the Heavyweight throne in the process. This will be his second opportunity to challenge for a title, after coming up short to Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.

The #2 Heavyweight contender surpasses Jon Jones in talks of fighting Ngannou, after negotiation complications between Jones and the UFC, regarding higher pay. Lewis confirms with Ariel Helwani that he is next for Ngannou, not Jones.

“It’s done. I got the fight.” Lewis told Helwani.

Lewis would be offered to fight Ngannou at UFC 263 on June 12th, however the champ declined, asking for more time.

“Swang & Bang”

Lewis promises to deliver an entertaining show for the fans unlike the first time around. The exciting build-up to the first fight would end up being lackluster with very few strikes thrown between Ngannou and Lewis at UFC 226. Lewis looks to write that wrong, with fireworks against “The Predator.”

“It’s going to be a fun fight. You know, we both learned a lot from that. We both improved since that fight. It’s going to have to be a fun fight. Not too many rounds going to be involved in this fight, it’s going to be five rounds. but it’s not going to be five rounds of snooze fest. It’s going to be ‘swanging and banging’.”

“The Black Beast” plans to ‘swang & bang’ with Ngannou, adding another KO to the highlight reel. Should Lewis get another knockout win, he’ll break his tie with Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history (12) with KO win #13.

One Shot Is All It Takes

Lewis will finally have the motto tattooed on his chest ‘Knockout King’ not only attached to his body but to himself in the UFC record books. Lewis is looking for a quick night at the office when he faces off against Ngannou later this year.

“I’ll knock him out in the first exchange.” Lewis predicted. “I almost knocked Curtis [Blaydes], in the first exchange but he got on that bike. He took off running. You know, especially if [Ngannou] comes out the way he’d been coming out to all these other guys, especially come out like he did against [Jairinzho] Rozenstruik. Try to fight me in that same way now, I’ll knock them out for sure.”

Will Derrick Lewis become the first fighter to knock out Francis Ngannou?