(Video) Listen to Derrick Lewis Theory of his “Hot Balls” Saving Snowy Texas

Derrick Lewis is becoming the most entertaining UFC athlete to ever pick up a microphone. For some reason, anytime Lewis talks about his “hot balls,” fans go crazy and Lewis goes viral. After defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19, things were no different.

Lewis vs Blaydes

Lewis took on Curtis Blaydes in a crucial heavyweight battle in the UFC Vegas 19 main event. Throughout the course of the match, Blaydes was light on the feet and did everything possible to avoid the power in the lands of Lewis. For one round, that plan worked. However, during a takedown attempt early in the second round, Lewis delivered a spectacular uppercut knockout that left Blaydes stiff and out cold.

Immediately after the matchup, fans expected Lewis to use his trademark comedic energy during the in-ring interview. However, Lewis elected to play it cool as he spoke with Michael Bisping. While fans expected a viral one-liner, Derrick chose to call out Jon Jones and admitted that a title show was probably not in his cards.

Lewis “My Hot Balls”

However, Lewis came alive during the UFC Vegas 19 post-fight press conference. It was then where Lewis and his personality shined. When asked about the current climate tragedy of his home state of Texas, Derrick was able to deliver a clear message in a fun way.

“I understand the reason why it was so cold in Houston because my hot balls weren’t there the whole week, y’all was freezing. So I’m coming back tomorrow, the news says it’ll be 70 degrees, so we looking up,” said Lewis.

Afterward, Lewis called out MMA legend Alistair Overeem. Nevertheless, Lewis could be closer to title contention than he thinks, as he is currently on a four-fight win streak with back-to-back knockout victories.

What heavyweight matchup should be next for Derrick Lewis in the UFC’s hard-hitting heavyweight division?