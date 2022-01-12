Deiveson Figueiredo Labels Brandon Moreno A ‘Dirty Traitor’ For Henry Cejudo Split

Deiveson Figueiredo is none too pleased with how Brandon Moreno split from Henry Cejudo.

It’s been well-documented that Cejudo was welcoming to Moreno earlier in his pro MMA career. Moreno has admitted that Cejudo let him stay in his house and even took care of his family. Things turned south between the two when Cejudo picked Alexandre Pantoja over Moreno on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter.

In the short term, Cejudo was right as Pantoja defeated Moreno via decision on the show. In the long run, it may be Moreno who ends up getting the last laugh as he is the UFC Flyweight Champion. Of course, Pantoja still has time to climb the top of the 125-pound mountain as he’s the number three-ranked UFC flyweight.

Deiveson Figueiredo Sticks Up For Henry Cejudo

There was a time when Deiveson Figueiredo and Cejudo traded barbs online but now they train together and are friends. Appearing on MMAFighting‘s Trocação Franca podcast, Figueiredo said he’s motivated even more over the story between Moreno and Cejudo.

“Brandon Moreno is dirty — that’s all I have to say about him. He’s dirty. He’s a traitor. When I came to Scottsdale, [Ariz. at the Fight Ready gym,] Henry Cejudo told me about his betrayal. He lived with Henry Cejudo here and then became [Joseph] Benavidez’s sparring partner to fight Cejudo, so that was his biggest betrayal. “That’s why Cejudo is coming with me [to the fight], to look into his eyes. Cejudo will be in my corner to look at this little punk’s face, and I’ll knock him out. Mark my words.”

Figueiredo doubled down on this when speaking to Haymakers.

“They told me [Moreno] lived with Cejudo, trained with Cejudo. He brought his whole family here. Then [Moreno] goes to help a guy that is about to fight against Cejudo after he helped him? So, to me that was unacceptable. The guy wins the belt and starts talking smack saying I’m his biggest sponsor. Then I arrive for my camp and they tell me a story like that? It only makes me more motivated to knock him out.”

The record between Figueiredo and Moreno is 1-0-1 thus far with the win belonging to Moreno. Figueiredo lost the flyweight gold to Moreno back in June 2021 at UFC 263. Figueiredo tapped out after being caught in a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Figueiredo and Moreno will have their trilogy fight on Jan. 22. The title bout will serve as the co-main event of UFC 270 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.