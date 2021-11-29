Brandon Moreno Explains Falling Out With Henry Cejudo

Brandon Moreno has given his version of the story as far as his falling out with Henry Cejudo is concerned.

Moreno once looked at Cejudo as a great friend and a bit of a mentor. “Triple C” did a lot for Moreno but things soured rather quickly. Now, the UFC Flyweight Champion gives his explanation on the fractured friendship.

Brandon Moreno & Henry Cejudo Have Falling Out

Appearing on The MMA Hour, Moreno told Ariel Helwani that he felt Cejudo ditched him in favor of Alexandre Pantoja on The Ultimate Fighter.

“That part, everything is true. I was in Henry’s house. He helped me in the past a lot, man because I was in his house, he was paying the food, he gave me the training – everything, the experience. He helped me actually with my wife, with my first daughter. He helped me to bring them to Arizona to stay with them like one week because in that moment I was one or three months training with them. So, imagine that. One or two months apart from my family. So, he helped me with that too and man, I’m very grateful to Henry for that. But the people know and they saw all the other history, the other part. I went to The Ultimate Fighter, he took Pantoja and said, ‘F*ck Brandon,’ and I went with Benavidez’s team.”

Figueiredo Surrounded By ‘Fake’ People?

Moreno is scheduled to take on Deiveson Figueiredo a third time. The title fight will take place at UFC 270 on Jan. 22.

Going into the trilogy, Moreno admits that he thinks Figueiredo has the wrong people in his ear.

“I’m tired to think about him because all these fake people are around him. It’s too much to me because I’m trying to be very, very real in my normal day. I’m trying to be very real with my people on social media. I’m trying to be very clear in my regular life but sometimes I don’t believe this guy believes in his words. When he talks, everything is the talk about lies and the fake people around him.”

Moreno and Figueiredo went to a draw in their first meeting back in Dec. 2020. In their June rematch the following year, Moreno secured a rear-naked choke in the third round for the submission win.