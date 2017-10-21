Video: Watch Darren Till KO Cowboy Cerrone in a Changing of the Guard at UFC Gdansk

Darren Till had been speaking boldly before his high profile main event against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Gdansk. And as it turned out, he had very good reason to.

Turns out the Scouser is peaking into a new level in his mixed martial arts game. This is a changing off the guard for the Welterweight division.

https://twitter.com/BitaNick/status/921846685692817408

Without a doubt Darren Till has solidified himself as an upcoming contender in the 170 pound division. And Till capped off his arrival by calling out guest fighter “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Naturally, “Platinum” Mike didn’t take kindly to Till’s call out.

https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/921844234436489216

Good Lord, let’s please book this fight. Two great up and coming Welterweights with crazy power would be guaranteed glorious violence. Book it this god damn minute.

Bonus: Check out Jan Blachowicz getting sick of fighting “Brown Bear” Devin Clark, and just Big Brother choking him out. No hooks, no hip control; just under an under the neck with a vicious vice grip.