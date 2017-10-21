MMA Rundown

Video: Watch Darren Till KO Cowboy Cerrone in a Changing of the Guard at UFC Gdansk

·
0 0 809 0
Share16
+1

Darren Till had been speaking boldly before his high profile main event against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Gdansk. And as it turned out, he had very good reason to.

 

Turns out the Scouser is peaking into a new level in his mixed martial arts game. This is a changing off the guard for the Welterweight division.

https://twitter.com/BitaNick/status/921846685692817408

 

Without a doubt Darren Till has solidified himself as an upcoming contender in the 170 pound division. And Till capped off his arrival by calling out guest fighter “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Naturally, “Platinum” Mike didn’t take kindly to Till’s call out.

https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/921844234436489216

 

Good Lord, let’s please book this fight. Two great up and coming Welterweights with crazy power would be guaranteed glorious violence. Book it this god damn minute.

Bonus: Check out Jan Blachowicz getting sick of fighting “Brown Bear” Devin Clark, and just Big Brother choking him out. No hooks, no hip control; just under an under the neck with a vicious vice grip.

 

mm
Andrew Lawrence
Andrew Lawrence is a writer, podcaster, and jack of all trades. As long as that trade involves discussing people getting punched in the mouth. Expert analyst of extremely dumb decision making. Consistently snarky towards his betters. Find him throwing shade at local governments on Twitter (@TheClownKid). Diaz 1,2,5.

Share16
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

Cowboy Cerrone Up
MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments