Dana White On Vaccinations: ‘It’s A Free Country, You Do What You Want’

UFC President Dana White never considered requiring his fighters to be vaccinated.

At the current moment, the NFL is going through a bit of a controversy involving one of the league’s top quarterbacks and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers. It was reported that Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of an upcoming game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The real issue noted in the report, however, is that Rodgers was never vaccinated.

Dana White Talks Avoiding Vaccine Mandates

During an interview with FOX News, White said that he believes everyone in America should have the choice to do as they wish with their bodies.

“It’s crazy. My fighters can get vaccinated or not. We’re not forcing people to get vaccinated. I believe as an American that’s your choice. If you wanna get vaccinated, it’s your body, this is a free country, you do what you want.”

Dana White is gearing up for UFC 268 this Saturday night (Nov. 6). The event will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans in attendance must show proof that they have been vaccinated. White had the following to say for those who won’t be making the show due to their vaccination status.

“If you’re vaccinated and you wanna come to the event, you come to the event in New York. If you’re not, I’m gonna be putting on 44 other events around the country. You can go to one of those shows.”

Recently, “The Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer was forced off the UFC 267 card after testing positive for COVID-19. Buffer is vaccinated and he sent the message during an appearance on The MMA Hour that while you can still get sick with the vaccine, it’ll save your life as he feels it would’ve been touch and go had he not been vaccinated.

Buffer will be back to ring announcing for UFC 268 this weekend.