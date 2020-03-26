Dana White to Rework UFC 249 and Make it the “Baddest Card” in the History of the Sport

Dana White to Rework UFC 249

UFC fans were worried that UFC 249 wouldn’t happen. During the time of a global nightmare, it’s understandable why fans of the sport simply are craving entertainment. UFC President Dana White guaranteed that UFC 249 would happen. Furthermore, he said that there was already a venue secured where they would hold the closed-door event. Of course, Dana wouldn’t give details about the location of the event or further details surrounding the UFC when it comes to the virus. But, it’s also looking like UFC 249 is going to be an even bigger card than fans ever imagined.

Dana White is 100% sure that UFC 249 will still go on. He mentioned that it would still happen on its original date planned for April 18th. The card was originally supposed to feature 13 fights. Of course, the main event of the night with Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is not changing. However, the entire card may be re-worked from the ground up.

White Speaks about UFC 249

White spoke with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and told him that UFC 249 will more than likely be a completely different card than what’s listed. During the conversation, Dana said, “We’re trying to build the baddest card that’s ever been done in the history of the sport.” Chamatkar Sandhu of BTSport reported on the news.

Dana White just told @bokamotoESPN on his IG live stream that #UFC249 will most likely be a totally new card with a mixture of existing fights and fights moved to it. One of those added to it could be Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik. That's what they're working on. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 25, 2020

Questioning the Rest of the Card

While the news is exciting, there are still a ton of questions that need to be answered. Will Rose Namajunas fans still get to her compete in a rematch against Jéssica Andrade? And of course, will the fighters on the card get the proper medical testing?

Fans will have to wait longer to figure out the rest of the information. For now, just know that Dana White is working on making UFC 249 a monumental event.