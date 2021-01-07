Dana White Believes ‘Incredible’ Middleweight Division Is The Most Stacked Division

UFC president Dana White surprised many with his pick for the most intriguing and stacked division in the promotion.

White took part in a recent online chat with Laura Sanko where he was answering fan questions. And when asked which division had the most intriguing fights going into 2021, the UFC head honcho went with the 185-pound weight class.

“Oh God, I was just saying, the 155-pound division is so stacked but one of the cool things that’s happened over the last couple of years — the middleweight division has just become absolutely incredible,” White said. “Again, you look at the top 10. Number 10 is Kevin Holland and then you work your way up to the champ Israel Adesanya. “I think right now, it is without a doubt the most stacked division in the UFC.”

White Choosing Middleweight Over Bantamweight, Lightweight?

The middleweight division is certainly on fire with a number of top fighters ranging from Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Darren Till, Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson to name a few.

That said, it’s still hard to call it more stacked than the bantamweight or lightweight division.

After all, the likes of Dominick Cruz, Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera and Song Yadong aren’t even in the top 10 of the 135-pound division which features names like current champion Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen, Cody Garbrandt, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Rob Font and Marlon Moraes.

Former champion TJ Dillashaw is also set to return to action later this year.

Then you have the lightweight division which is arguably the most stacked in all of mixed martial arts featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov as the current champion — as of now — in addition to other former champions such as Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.

There’s also the likes of Michael Chandler who is set to make his debut against top ranked contender Dan Hooker as well as Charles Oliveira, Rafael dos Anjos, Paul Felder, Diego Ferreira, Beneil Dariush, Kevin Lee, Islam Makhachev and many more.

Maybe White is just trying to build up the middleweight division more, but most observers would agree that the bantamweight or lightweight divisions are still more stacked at the moment. Perhaps even featherweight as well.