Urijah Faber: ‘Everyone’s Sleeping On Dominick Cruz’ In Stacked Bantamweight Division

Urijah Faber Gives Praise To His Old Rival Dominick Cruz

Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz were at one point bitter rivals. However now the California Kid has more respect for the former champ, and says that the rest of the bantamweight division should, too.

Faber and Cruz have a rivalry than spans back to their days in the WEC. In fact, for a long time, Urijah was the only man to have a win over Dominick. However, just because they are not friends, does not mean that have to disrespect each other.

In fact, Urijah Faber recently gave Dominick Cruz a ton of props. When asked about the current title situation at bantamweight, in a recent interview, he explained how stacked the division is. There’s names like Aljamain Sterling, and Petr Yan jockeying for position at the top of the division. Although he says that there is one name that seems to be getting forgotten, and that is Cruz.

“I think Dominick Cruz would be a nightmare matchup for Yan,” Faber said. “Maybe have Dominick come out and fight Yan and the winner of that [gets the title shot]. Everyone’s sleeping on Dominick Cruz.”

If is only somewhat surprising to see Urijah Faber give such respect to Dominick Cruz. Sure, the two will probably never be friends, but they are both extremely accomplished. Therefore it is good to see Urijah lookingt to make sure proper respect is put on Dom’s name. Now, if only Cruz can stay healthy, then he might really be a fight away from the belt.

