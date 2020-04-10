Dana White Blames “The Powers That Be” at Disney for Stopping UFC 249

Sorry for all of the fight fans who planned on UFC 249 being their bright spot of entertainment during this period of isolation. By now, everyone knows that UFC President Dana White was unsuccessful in his campaign to move forward with UFC 249. The postponement of the event came after the promotion announced a new main event in Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje. Now that the UFC has announced that UFC 249 won’t take place on April 18th, Dana White explained why Disney is stopping the event from happening.

UFC President Dana White did everything in his power to make sure that UFC 249 happened. First, he shuffled the deck by trying to gather a high profile crop of fighters to make it the best show possible. During that time, he ran into Khabib Nurmagomedov and Rose Namajunas being unable to fight. Which was awful considering that they were apart of the card’s main and co-main events.

Then, Dana was forced to find a venue that would host the event. Originally, the event was supposed to take place in Brooklyn, NY. But, population limits due to the global virus made that location impossible. So, White went weeks trying to secretly secure different venues. Ultimately, he was able to get the job done by getting the Tachi Palace Casino and Resort to hold the event.

Dana White Announces Why Disney is Stopping UFC 249

Unfortunately, all of the hard work was for nothing. So, Dana went to ESPN to announce why UFC 249 won’t be happening on its original planned date.

“Today we got a call from the highest level you can go (to) at Disney and the highest level of ESPN,” said Dana. “One thing I’ve said since we’ve started our relationship and partnership with ESPN, and it’s been an incredible one; it’s been an amazing partnership and ESPN has been very, very good to us. But, the powers that be asked us to stand down and not do this event next Saturday,” White said.

Standing Down

Not only can Dana White not defeat Mother Nature, but… there is always a bigger dog in the yard. And this time, Dana wasn’t able to have his way like he normally does.