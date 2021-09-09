Dana White “Doesn’t Give a F**k” About “Scumbag” Media Members who Care about Fighter Pay

The MMA community is well aware of Dana White and his relationship with the media. To further confirm his feelings, Dana ripped the media for their involvement in regards to fighter pay. The issue is a hot-button topic involving some of the most high-profile fighters of today and the past.

Dana White recently spoke with ex-UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne on Browne’s podcast. During the conversation, the men talked about the issue of fighter pay.

Dana White Slights Media in Regards to Fighter Pay

The majority of fans and fighters believe that today’s UFC fighters should earn a higher percentage of the UFC’s revenue. After all, out of all major sports, the UFC percentage is astronomically low. However, both Dana and Travis agree that fighter pay is okay, but the media makes the issue more significant than reality.

“You have these scumbags out there that know nothing about the business telling all the fighters ‘oh you’re all being underpaid. You’re not being paid enough money. You’re not this’ — it goes on every f*cking day,” White said. “Every media member that talks about fighter pay is a scumbag who is basically just out there to get attention, because they literally know nothing about the business or the pay or how any of this sh*t works. It’s all part of the game. That’s who they are and that’s what they do, and I literally could give a f*ck.”

Revenue Issues

Currently, the UFC has an issue with some of their most notable athletes disappointed with their pay. Names such as Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, and even Conor McGregor have all shared how their worth to the company doesn’t reflect what they take home. The ongoing issues with Ngannou and his management caused the UFC to create an interim championship.

