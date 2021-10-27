Dana White Claims Contender Series Is ‘Second Best Library’ In Combat Sports

Dana White is no stronger to making bold claims.

As a promoter, well, it is in the job description to put the UFC on the pedestal. Following the 9th episode of Contender Series, White would paint a picture for the show, holding it higher than ever before.

High Praise For Contender Series

White believes that his own Contender Series trumps all, falling to second place behind the UFC in regards to fight libraries in combat sports.

The show, which rewards fighters UFC contracts based on performances, started in 2017. The episodes have been widely successful, producing top level UFC talent and amazing highlights to put on the reel. The popularity of the series has definitely gotten to White, who holds it above any other promotion in the world.

“I was thinking about this tonight. We own a few libraries in combat sports. This (Contender Series) is the second best library in combat sports,” White proclaimed on Tuesday night. “I mean you can make the argument for PRIDE, because PRIDE had some classic unbelievable fights, but they had a lot of shitty fights on there, a lot of mismatches, and things like that too. But this thing, in four seasons, top to bottom — I mean every single fight is excellent. It’s crazy! This is the second best library in all of combat sports. It’s unbelievable. “I can’t think of another combat sport that has a better library than the Contender Series.”

