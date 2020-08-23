UFC President Dana White has a long time beef with the sport of boxing. At least when it comes to the promoters of the sport. White announced his planned venture into promoting the sport of boxing himself. The long-time MMA promoter believes the current crop of boxers would enjoy fighting under the WME/Zuffa umbrella. Recently, “The Golden Boy” announced that he would be returning to the sport of boxing as a competitor. In true Dana White fashion, he reacted with an insult to De La Hoya that was fitting for their beef.

Oscar De La Hoya Return to Boxing

Previously, Dana White blasted ex-boxing champion, Oscar De La Hoya, on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast. He labeled Oscar a “cokehead junkie” for staging Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz trilogy, which was promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. It was a good night for former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz 43, who finally able to avenge his past two losses after knocking out his longtime rival Chuck Liddell 48, in the first round from inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya Boxing Return

Now, Oscar is planning to return to the ring as a boxer. not just a promoter. When asked about his thoughts on the return, Dana White responded once again by mentioning his theory that Oscar is an avid user of cocaine.

“Cocaine isn’t cheap,” said Dana as the reasoning for De La Hoya returning to the sport of boxing. “It’s expensive. You’ve got to make money.”

Reacting to the Statements

While the statement was riveting, the media in the room hardly reacted to the statement. It was as if they’d heard Dana say much crazier things in the past when it comes to other promoters.

Regardless, the world will just have to wait until Oscar reveals more information on the timetable of his return, and who the opponent will be.