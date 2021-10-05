 Skip to Content

Dan Hooker Is ‘Mentally Prepared’ To Not Return Home In 2021

Dan Hooker says he has mentally prepared for the possibility of not returning home in 2021.

By: Author Fernando Quiles Jr.

Dan Hooker feels he’s left no stone unturned in case he can’t make it home before 2021 comes to a close.

Hooker has been in the United States as he took on Nasrat Haqparast on Sept. 25 in Las Vegas. While Hooker was set to return home on Saturday, he ended up taking a fight with Islam Makhachev. This means he could very well find himself in the U.S. for the remainder of 2021.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hooker said he’s done all he can to get ready for the possibility.

“Mentally, I’m prepared just to get my family over here and to make the most of it. Things are pretty shut down in New Zealand. The COVID-19 situation is getting a little bit [slow]. They’ve pretty much gone away from the elimination strategy. That’s gone now, their attempt to eliminate COVID in New Zealand is pretty much gone. So they’ll be the last place to open in the world. So, things are still moving pretty slow over there.”

The UFC will be flying Hooker’s family out to be with him while he’s in the U.S. Hooker is scheduled to fight Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30. There is no guarantee that Hooker will be able to obtain the last travel voucher of the year from New Zealand once this fight is over.

Dan Hooker said that his wife pretty much expected him to accept the Makhachev fight if it was offered to him. He can breathe easy knowing that his family will be by his side.

