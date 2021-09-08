Dan Hardy Rips ‘Sack Of S—t’ Tyron Woodley: ‘Your Rap Game’s Not Going Anywhere, Your MMA Career Is Done’

The general MMA fanbase was rather disappointed in the way that Tyron Woodley looked in his fight with Jake Paul. Apparently so was Dan Hardy, who is now aggressively gunning for a fight with the former champ.

Hardy has been trying to make a comeback to competition for some time now, even getting his release from the UFC after the two parties failed to agree to terms. This has left him considering a few things, including a move to boxing or kickboxing.

Speaking with Submission Radio, Dan reaffirmed that he was interested in a potential foray into the ring. He even revealed a handful of names that could make sense for him to fight against, depending on how things go in the coming weeks.

“The most likely route is that I’m going to fight John Wayne Parr in Muay Thai, in ONE Championship. That’s what I want, that’s my main focus. I’d like John Wayne Parr, then I’d like to move on and fight Nieky Holzken,” Hardy said. “There’s also a couple of boxing options as well, but until the right opponent’s offered that really tantalizes me, I’ll wait. Maybe if Tito (Ortiz) beats Anderson Silva this weekend I’ll fight Tito. I’d fight Tyron Woodley if he fancied it as well. He looked like a sack of s—t the other week. That was very embarrassing.”

Dan Hardy Goes Off On Tyron Woodley

While Dan Hardy seems to have a lot of options on the table in front of him at the moment, it seems that he is particularly enthused at the idea of fighting Tyron Woodley. He made that perfectly clear when he continued to discuss how the former champ looked in his boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul.

Dan ripped into T-Wood, going after him for not really doing anything when he was facing Paul. He even made some personal digs at his fellow UFC alum, making it transparent that he would be down to scrap with Woodley.

“I think Tyron Woodley was being himself. How many fights have the fans been booing in the third, fourth, and fifth round? He hangs back, he waits because he’s got 10 punches in his pocket, and if he throws any more than that he’s blowing out of his ass. That’s the reality of it. He was always going to be gun shy because he’s more afraid of getting tired and getting embarrassed by a YouTuber. That was exactly what I expected to happen,” Hardy said. “The reason I’m annoyed about it, is that he validated exactly what I thought was gonna happen, and I expected more from him. Like dude, you’re nearly 40, your rap game’s not going anywhere, your MMA career’s done. You’ve got a guy in front of you that’s been trashing your mom, that’s been talking a whole heap of nonsense for how many months? And you’ve got eight rounds to punch him in the face, and you already half punching him through the ropes, and then you don’t put your foot on the gas because you’re afraid of being vulnerable? That just looks weak to me. It looks weak and it wastes people’s money.”

Do you want to see Tyron Woodley and Dan Hardy fight in the ring? What did you think of this brutal callout from the Englishman?