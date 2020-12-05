Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will return to action against Casey Kenney.

That’s according to MMA Junkie who reported Saturday that the matchup is set for the upcoming UFC 259 pay-per-view that takes place March 6. This was later backed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Dominick Cruz is returning to action on March 6 to fight Casey Kenney at UFC 259, sources confirm. First reported by @MikeBohnMMA & @Farah_Hannoun. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2020

There is no location or venue for the event as of now.

Cruz Won’t Have A Long Layoff

If confirmed, it will be the first time Cruz, 35, competes twice in the span of a year since 2016.

“The Dominator” most recently returned to action at UFC 249 in May earlier this year when he suffered a controversial second-round TKO defeat to Henry Cejudo in their bantamweight title fight. It was his first outing since losing his 135-pound strap in a unanimous decision defeat to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in December 2016.

As for Kenney, this will be his biggest opponent yet.

The 29-year-old is on a three-fight winning streak and has won five of his six UFC outings overall. His most recent win came against Nathaniel Wood at UFC 254 in October.

Here’s how the lineup for UFC 259 currently looks:

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney