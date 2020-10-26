Cris Cyborg put her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills on display in her most recent win. However her skillset on the ground was further validated as she earned her black belt in the discipline.

There is a solid case to make that Cyborg is the greatest female fighter in the sport’s history, with the only other contender being Amanda Nunes. Typically during her career, Cris filled highlight reels with her heavy hands and brutal, high-pressure fighting style. That being said, the former UFC champ showed a different side to her skills in her most recent fight, using her BJJ skills to get the first submission of her career when she defended her Bellator title against Arlene Blencowe.

Cris Cyborg Earns Her Black Belt

With this being a massive achievement, few things could surpass this in the mind of Cris Cyborg. However things would only go up from here, as a few days later she revealed that she has earned her black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. She shared the moment in a post to her Instagram, explaining what this meant to her after spending 8 years with her brown belt.

“8 years as a brown belt in BJJ and today I received the honor and privilege to call myself a @cobrinhacharles Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt. 🙏 thank you to all the coaches who’ve helped me evolve from an athlete into a martial artist. BLACK BELT IS JUST THE BEGINNING OF A NEW JOURNEY”

This is obviously a huge honor for Cris Cyborg, getting her black belt from Cobrinha BJJ, in Los Angeles, California. As she knows, it takes many years to get yourself to a position where you earn you black belt, but she has persevered and stayed diligent with her training. Congratulations are in order for the newly minted black belt and Bellator champion.