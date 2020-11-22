The UFC is back in action tonight with UFC 255 from the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas Nevada. First up on the main card, a light heavyweight fight between the old and the new generation. Former Pride and UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-11-1) faces off against the dangerous Paul Craig (13-4-1). Both men look to settle the score after their first encounter ended up in a draw.

Round 1

Paul Craig opens up the fight with two solid low kicks. Both fighters are in the orthodox position, which makes it easier for Craig to Attack Rua’s lead leg. Rua breaks the distance and lands a couple of punches but he then gets taken down after a beautiful double-leg by Craig. Craig lands some ground and pound but Rua defends well. He gets an underhook and manages to get back to his feet. The fighters don’t stay on their feet for long, Craig talked Rua down right away. This time Rua manages to reverse the position and gets on top. He lands a few punches but Craig gets a leg entanglement and defends well on his back. Big punches land for Rua as the round ends.

10-9 Craig

Round 2

Craig lands a few oblique kicks to keep Rua away, but Rua manages to sneak in a one-two combination. Nice right hand lands for Rua, but Craig ducks and gets the takedown. Craig immediately takes Rua’s back but he loses the position. Craig gets Rua back down and flattens him out on the ground. He then lands some devastating ground and pound that forces Rua to tap. It’s all over!

Official results: Paul Craig defeats Mauricio Rua by TKO at 3m36s of the second round.

Check the highlights below: