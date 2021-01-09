(Video) Randy Couture Girlfriend Among Trump Supporters Confronting ‘Traitor’ Lindsey Graham

Mindy Robinson, the longtime girlfriend of former UFC two-weight champion Randy Couture, was among the angry Trump supporters confronting Senator Lindsey Graham the airport.

Like many Republicans, Graham has distanced himself from Trump following the protests and riots at the Capitol earlier this week.

He even denounced him and ended his support for him, at least when it came to the alleged rigged election, as what happened at the Capitol was far enough for Graham despite aligning himself with Trump over the course of the last four years.

“The reason I’ve been close to the president is I think he’s done tremendous things for the country.… I have absolutely no regrets of helping this president make us safer, more prosperous,” Graham said (via Newsweek). “As to yesterday: it breaks my heart that my friend, a president of consequence would allow yesterday to happen and it will be a major part of his presidency. It was a self-inflicted wound. It was going too far. “… If you’re a conservative, this is the most offensive concept in the world that a single person could disenfranchise 155 million people. To the conservatives who believe in the Constitution, now’s your chance to stand up and be counted.”

Pro-Trump Supporters Heckle Graham At Airport

Naturally, many pro-Trump fans were not pleased with Graham’s change of heart as a group of them assembled at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia to heckle the Senator.

Robinson, of course, being one of them.

“You traitor! You traitor! Lindsey Graham you are a traitor to the country,” Robinson can be heard shouting in a video she posted on Twitter. “You know it was rigged, you know it was rigged. You know it was rigged, you garbage human being. It’s gonna be like this forever, wherever you go, for the rest of your life! “Audit the vote! Audit the vote! Audit the vote! Piece of sh*t! … You son of a b*tch! You better enjoy Gitmo, f*cking asshole, piece of sh*t!”

You can watch the video below, which much like many right-wing claims about the election, has been flagged by Twitter for being false. As of now, it also can’t be replied to, retweeted or liked due to a risk of further violence.

Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC. All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/pbemr2Gcr9 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021

Robinson is a known Republican, having run in Nevada’s 3rd congressional district in the 2020 election.

She won’t be the last with a connection to MMA to be pro-Trump even now, either.