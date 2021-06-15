Paulo Costa Accepts Marvin Vettori Callout, Roasts him in the Process

Marvin Vettori said that he would like to face Paulo Costa after his title fight loss to Israel Adesanya. Since the call out, Costa has responded, saying that he would accept the fight against Vettori.

Adesanya vs. Vettori

For the most part, it appeared that Israel Adesanya was toying with his food inside of the cage with Vettori. Straight whipping leg kicks kept Marvin honest and out of his striking distance. Adesanya slipped, planted, and countered Vettori for the majority of the fight. Additionally, he stuffed the majority of Marvin’s takedowns. And, when Vettori finally landed a takedown, Adesanya could either stand up or completely reverse positioning in his favor.

Ultimately, Adesanya was able to skate to an easy decision victory. Israel immediately said that he would like to fight Robert Whittaker in the post-fight octagon interview, which is rare for a champion to call out a contender. Nonetheless, fans believed that Whittaker is the rightful contender anyways.

Costa Accepts Vettori Callout

Marvin wasted no time calling out Paulo Costa in his next fight in an even rarer offchance, even though he was on the losing end of his efforts.

“I mean if he can show up, eventually,” Vettori said of potentially fighting Darren Till next. “But to be honest, I would like to really destroy this drunk guy [Paulo Costa] who can’t even stay off drinking. It’s ‘Borrachinha.’”

It didn’t take long for Costa to respond to the callout of the new Dolce & Gabbana representative. And in the most “Costa way” possible, Paulo stayed true to his social media presence, taking a jab at Vettori in the process.

I could fight this Moron if he show to fight like that. pic.twitter.com/xQnS3rcqaN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 14, 2021

“I could fight this moron (Vettori) if he show to fight like that,” said Costa on Twitter.

Before Vettori’s fight against Adesanya, his promotional images shocked the internet. A wild observation depicted the Italian wearing his fight shorts backward in his photo, which was an omen for things to come at UFC 263.