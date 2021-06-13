Jon Jones Mocks Israel Adesanya Performance After UFC 263

At this point, it’s like clockwork for Jon Jones to react to the performance of any of his foes condescendingly on social media. Adesanya defended his middleweight championship last night against Marvin Vettori. In the opinion of Jones, Adesanya has a long road ahead of him if he wants to consider himself in the same realm as Jon while he mocks him on social media.

UFC 263

For the most part, it appeared that Israel Adesanya was toying with his food inside of the cage with Vettori. Straight whipping leg kicks kept Marvin honest and out of his striking distance. Adesanya slipped, planted, and countered Vettori for the majority of the fight. Additionally, he stuffed the majority of Marvin’s takedowns. And, when Vettori finally landed a takedown, Adesanya could either stand up or completely reverse positioning in his favor.

Jones Mocks Adesanya Performance

Nonetheless, Adesanya skated away with a dominant decision victory. But to Jones, the performance wasn’t awe-inspiring or up to championship standards. Immediately after the fight, Jone took to social media to post an image to remind fight fans of the distance between himself and Adesanya in terms of greatness.

I better hurry up and get back in there, they’re starting to catch up 😩 pic.twitter.com/969HZl6P6i — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

“I better hurry up and get back in there. They’re starting to catch up,” wrote Jones.

Deep Rivalry

Jones and Adesanya have been going back and forth on social media for years. It’s clear that both men can’t stand one another and that a future fight between them is inevitable. However, a host of factors made the idea of the match happening seem slim.

Both Adesanya and Jones compete in separate weight classes. While Adesanya is the current Middleweight champion, his eyes were drawn to UFC light heavyweight gold. However, after losing to Jan Blachowicz, plans changed, and Adesanya remained a Middleweight. All while Jon, who formerly competed at 205lbs, now has his eyes on the heavyweight division.

For now, it seems as the only fighting fans will see from Jones and Adesanya will be in the form of back and forth exchanges on Twitter.