Paulo Costa Praises Tony Ferguson But Says He Lacks Intelligence, Still Predicts He Will Beat Khabib

Costa: Ferguson One Of The Greatest Warriors In Sports

Ahead of UFC 249, middleweight contender Paulo Costa gave some of his thoughts on Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson collides with Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the event’s headliner on May 9 with the winner ideally going on to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title unification fight later this year.

“El Cucuy” is the natural favorite with many in the combat sports world hoping he comes out on top so that a dream fight with Nurmagomedov ends up coming to fruition.

And Costa seems to think Ferguson — who he believes to be one of the greatest warriors in sports — will come out on top. Even if he also thinks the former interim champion lacks intelligence as a fighter.

“Tony is one of the greatest warriors in the sport, I mean of all sports. even if he doesn’t have much intelligence as a fighter he manages to overcome everything with his determination.”

It’s certainly a controversial comment which received some pushback from fans, including one who claimed Ferguson was more intelligent than Costa to which the latter replied.

“Maybe, but I’ve never lost”

Despite that remark, Costa still thinks highly of Ferguson. So much so that he believes he will come out on top against Nurmagomedov.

“Tony will beat him”

And when it comes to Nurmagomedov, “The Eraser” doesn’t seem to be a fan.

“One guy who has more than 22 years old and cannot take the decision of his own life , who need his dad to say something cannot be trusted .”

