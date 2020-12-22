Conor McGregor Still UFC PPV King, Shows Off Highest Gate of 2020 With One Fight

Conor McGregor is still the biggest name in mixed martial arts. Although he only fought one time in 2020, it was all he needed to secure the highest PPV numbers of the year in true McGregor fashion.

McGregor Shows Off 2020 PPV Stats

Conor McGregor made quick work of Donald Cerrone during his return to the sport at UFC 246. The crowd went wild as McGregor only took 40 seconds to handle Donald, who is now on a 3 fight losing streak because of the defeat. McGregor hasn’t fought since that moment. But, he has still taken to social media to remind the fans and the rest of the UFC that he is still the PPV king.

“Congrats to the @ufc on a well fought 2020! The only sporting company on the planet to come through the entire year! Incredible!

I am honoured to secure their highest PPV of the year with McGregor Vs Cerrone. Congrats Donald, and also on his double submission win last night,” wrote McGregor on social media. “100% offense. 100% defense. Highest PPV. Highest gate. Fastest Main Event KO of the year. 2020. 40 seconds. Roll on 2021”

Conor in 2021

While Jake Paul is focusing on fighting Conor McGregor, Conor and his camp are focused on Dustin Poirier in 2021. In fact, Conor’s boxing coach Owen Roddy is so comfortable in the Irishman’s ability, that he sees absolutely no path to victory for Poirier.

Dustin Poirer lost his first fight against Conor McGregor back at UFC 178. Conor was able to successfully defeat Dustin in the first round via TKO. Now, the pair are set to rematch each other seven years later, and McGregor’s coach believes that Conor will be even more dominant than he was before.

Expect the McGregor vs Poirier card to do high PPV numbers as well. Additionally, don’t be shocked if it’s the only time Conor fights in 2021, and his return to the cage generates the same box office numbers as he did with Cerrone.