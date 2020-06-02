When Conor McGregor isn’t trash talking and trying to sell fights, he usually uses his platform for good. Furthermore, Conor always remains on the pulse of the contemporary state of society. So it’s never out of the ordinary to see the Irishman offer his opinion on the current state of the world. At the moment, the world is grieving, protesting, rioting, and looting due to the police’s involvement in George Floyd’s death. McGregor used his giant platform of over 36.6 million Instagram followers to spread positivity and awareness of the current injustice.

McGregor Addresses Injustice via Social Media

In response to the inhumane killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, the entire world is in a state of turmoil. Some cities have remained peaceful throughout their entire protesting method. Nevertheless, others have begun to riot and loot various businesses, while destroying landmarks. Noticing the state of the world, McGregor addressed the situation via social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA30LEGpNi0/

“There is no place for injustice, racism, and intolerance in this world! We must really listen and learn from those in pain,” wrote McGregor to his followers. ” Be the example of the change you want to see!! Praying, hoping, and believing every day that this is all a part of the lords plan to lead us to a better and brighter future ahead. God speed everyone.”

MMA Stars Using Their Platform

McGregor isn’t the only fighter who was spoken out about the injustices faced by citizens against police. More specifically, people of African descent.

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya spoke at a rally and addressed his frustrations with the treatment of his people. The speech was powerful and much needed for whats going on in the world.

While mixed martial arts is a brutal sport, it’s principles are based in honor, respect, and peace. So, it’s amazing to see some of the biggest stars on MMA speak out against police brutality. Especially the sport’s biggest star of Conor McGregor.