Megan Fox Speaks on UFC 264 Experience Near Donald Trump: ” He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Megan Fox documented her UFC 264 and what it was like sitting next to former US President Donald Trump. There was no surprise that so many celebrities turned up to see the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier with such a big event.

When Conor McGregor fights, the biggest stars and celebrities show up to witness the event. Former US President Donald Trump is no stranger to the world of MMA and was in attendance for UFC 264 when McGregor took on Poirier in a third match.

Megan Fox Speaks on Donald Trump at UFC 264

Trump wasn’t the only big named celebrity in attendance for the fight. Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker, and many others witnessed the night of fights.

Speaking to the media, Megan Fox shared her experience of the fight night. Also, she told the press what it was like sitting next to Trump.

“I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” Fox said on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. “He had, like, thirty secret service (members) with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Fox Clears Up Comments

Although Fox voiced that Trump was a “legend,” she took to social media to clear up her comments. Instead of believing that ideal personally, she made it clear that he was a legend in the arena.

“I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” Fox wrote on her Instagram story. “Never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend … in that arena (key part of the sentence).”

Although she cleared up her statements, Fox still seems to be a target for harassment due to her Trump commentary. But just like everything on the internet, we’re sure the heat will die down in due time.