Conor McGregor Trolls Abubakar Nurmagomedov After Submission Loss

Conor McGregor Taunts Khabib’s Cousin Following His Defeat: “One Quitter Exposed”

UFC Fight Night 163 preliminary card brought a match between Khabib’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and David Zawada. The event takes place inside CSKA Arena in the capital of Russia.

Nurmagomedov was a favorite before this match, but Zawada surprised him with a fantastic triangle choke and forced him to surrender in the first round. Conor McGregor was quick to share his thoughts on social media, firing shots at Khabib’s cousin.

“Nurmagotaptap”

“Hahahah shitebags”

“1 quitter exposed. Abubakar Nurmagotaptap. Forever a failure.”

“A 5 second triangle hahahah”

“Console him. Then tell him he’s cut.”

What are your thoughts on Conor’s shots at Abubakar Nurmagomedov?