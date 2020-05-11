Conor McGregor Unloads On Justin Gaethje, Khabib, Tony Ferguson And Dustin Poirier

McGregor Calls For Gaethje Fight

It’s fair to say Conor McGregor is ready to fight again.

The Irishman took to Twitter on Monday where he went on a rant against the top lightweight contenders along with current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. His main target was Justin Gaethje, who is next in line to face Nurmagomedov after winning the interim lightweight title this past weekend at UFC 249.

Despite that matchup being next in all likelihood, McGregor believes he and Gaethje will end up facing each other next.

“The fans make the sport! Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.”

McGregor also took issue with past comments Gaethje made about him being a bad father and he certainly hasn’t forgotten about them.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to fucking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. “Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.”

McGregor also had some words for Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier, both of whom, he believes will fight each other next.

“I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. “It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career.”

It wouldn’t be a McGregor rant without a message directed to Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. “No comment” lol. An embarrassment to real fighting.”

The former two-weight champion ended things by hinting at a move to the welterweight division once his plans at 155 are complete.

“After this division demolition job. It is 170lbs.”

McGregor returned to action in January when he defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO in just 40 seconds in the UFC 246 headliner. There is no word as of now on who his next opponent could be.