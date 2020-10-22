Conor McGregor always finds a way to sneak himself into the news cycle when Khabib Nurmagomedov is about to fight. In the latest roundup, McGregor put on his analysis cap to detail how he used an illegal knee versus Khabib during their fight at UFC 229. Unfortunately for Conor, the tactic didn’t turn the tide for the outcome of the fight.

UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov first faced Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. During the first two rounds, the Dagestani dominated and also knocked Conor down with a perfectly timed punch. Conor performed better in the third round but it was too late. Ultimately, Khabib was able to end the fight via submission in the fourth round.

Conor Reveals Illegal Knee Tactic Used

Now, Conor revealed that he used an illegal knee during the contest. Although, McGregor doesn’t believe that the technique he used should be illegal.

This strike should not be illegal. Should actually be enshrined! Look at him cower his head after it and keep it tucked. Kept honest! Guy is latched onto my arm not letting go. Everything bar biting and gouging should be permitted here. Are we fighting or what are we doing here? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2020

“The knee into the eye socket was illegal yes, from this position. A beauty tho. Never before seen shot. Like many of my shots. I use the mount defense leg as a springboard, loading the knee below it. Release and straight to the eye socket. Smashed it in! @joerogan. Hey Dana,” McGregor wrote. “This strike should not be illegal. Should actually be enshrined! Look at him cower his head after it and keep it tucked,” Conor McGregor wrote. “Kept honest! Guy is latched onto my arm not letting go. Everything bar biting and gouging should be permitted here. Are we fighting or what are we doing here?”

Analyzing the Strike

At the moment, it’s unclear if McGregor knew he threw an illegal knee at the moment, or simply recognized it while watching back the footage. Regardless, the scenario isn’t the first time that Conor delivered analysis on the fight.

What do fans think of Conor admitting he threw an illegal knee?