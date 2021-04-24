Clay Collard Upsets Anthony Pettis In Decision – PFL 1 Results (Highlights)

The 2021 season premiere of the PFL left many in awe. Two massive upsets with Bubba Jenkins and Marcin Held winning over the previous season champions, Lance Palmer and Natan Schulte would prepare fight fans for another upset in the making.

Shocking The World

One such shocking result would fall in the last fight to close out the night, the main event between Anthony Pettis and Clay Collard.

Pettis, the former UFC Lightweight Champ, tested free agency after fighting out his UFC contract in 2020. PFL would pick up Pettis and give him a new home. “Showtime” would attempt to stake his claim at PFL gold and the $1 million prize. However, his first test wouldn’t go so well.

The matchmakers pinned Pettis against UFC veteran and pro boxer Clay Collard, who hadn’t competed in MMA since April 2019.

Against All Odds

The ring rust and the insane underdog odds on him wouldn’t keep Collard away from clenching his first PFL win. Collard found his rhythm early on, edging out Pettis in round 1. Nobody would expect this nor the storm that would ensue in round 2.

“Cassius” Clay would drop Pettis a total of two times in the sequel round, nearly finishing Pettis via strikes. The referee would keep a close eye as a battered Pettis did everything he could to survive. And survive he did. The bell sounded and Pettis would see the light of round 3.

“Showtime” finally showed out in the final round, unleashing a furious headkick which dropped Collard. Pettis rushed for the finish but could not get it, landing in Collard’s guard. Round ends.

Official Result: Clay Collard defeats Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out the highlights below:

Clay Collard bringing the fight to Anthony Pettis in the second round!

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Clay Collard drops Pettis in the 2nd round!!!!

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Clay Collard gets a 2nd knockdown!!! Can Pettis survive the 2nd round?!?!

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

HEAD KICK FOLLOWED BY A FLYING KNEE FROM PETTIS!!!

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Doubt him now! Clay Collard spoils the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis!!! Congratulations Clay! — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021