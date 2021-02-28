UFC Vegas 20 Results: Ciryl Gane Unanimously Wins Every Round Vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Highlights)

A heavyweight clash between two high-level kickboxers turned mixed martial artists. Jairzinho Rozenstruik has proven himself against high-level opposition, however, he came up short against Francis Ngannou when it mattered most. Will he be able to defeat Ciryl Gane, the undefeated french protege, who happens to be a former teammate of Ngannou.

Round 1

Rozenstruik takes the centre of the octagon, and throws a wild overhand. Gane connects with a rapid jab. Nice kicks from the outside from Gane. Blitz from Rozenstruik catches Gane, but he seems unfazed. Switch straight from Gane connects, rolls under the counter shot. They clinch against the cage with Gane in control. Gane lands a takedown and the round ends with him on top.

Round 1: 10-9 Gane

Round 2

Gane begins the round by throwing quick shots from the outside. Gane mixing it up nicely, jabs to the head and body. Really low output from Rozenstruik who appears to be waiting for the counter. Rozenstruik lunges forward, but Gane clinches up against the cage. Rozenstruik defends the takedown this time. But his output is just depesssingly low. Gane’s jab and low kicks are clearly outpointing the round.

Round 2: 10-9 Gane

Round 3

Head kick from Gane get’s Rozenstrik’s attention early. The jab is there for Gane once again. Rozenstruik pushes forward and lands a nice hook. Sharp counter hook for Gane. The tempo of the fight slows once again. Gane is racking up the points with rapid jabs from the outside. Rozenstruik connects with a hook as Gane shoots in for a takedown. Better output from Rozenstruik this round, but he’s still getting pieced up.

Round 3: 10-9 Gane

Round 4

Gane once again throwing that crisp jab, snapping Rozenstruik’s head back. He’s also throwing that oblique kick to Rozenstruiks knee now. Gane really pressuring Rozenstruik back against the cage. Action is paused as Gane connects with a knee to the groin. The fight continues and it’s more of the same. Gane pressuring Rozenstruik back. Big connection on a left hand for Gane.

Round 4: 10-9 Gane

Round 5

More of the same, jabs and calf kicks from Gane on the outside. Headkick from Gane connects. Step in elbow from Gane transitions into the clinch. Gane landing knees to Rozenstruik’s thighs before they break from the clinch. After more out fighting from Gane, shoots in for a takedown. Rozenstruik may have connected with a knee on the entry, leads to a clinch once again. Gane gets a takedown but Rozenstruik gets straight back up. Gane is controlling the clinch with Rozenstruiks back against the cage as the round ends.

Round 5: 10-9 Gane

Official Decision: Ciryl Gane def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

